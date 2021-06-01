Gulak a brilliant politician, IGP should investigate killing — Okorocha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The former governor of Imo state and the Senator who is representing Imo West Senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday described the assassinated All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain Ahmed Gulak, as a brilliant politician, even as he called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to investigate how Gulak was killed in Imo state.

Okorocha spoke to newsmen in Owerri, through his Special Adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo, while responding to Gulak’s murder.

According to Okorocha, the investigation would unravel the motive behind those who murdered Gulak.

In the statement, “Former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial Zone, Senator Rochas Okorocha has outrightly condemned the unfortunate murder of one of the front row politicians in this country, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, describing his death, as unfortunate and disheartening.

“Senator Okorocha has also sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of Alhaji Gulak and to the government of Adamawa State, over the death of the politician, explaining that, the nation at large and Adamawa State, in particular, have lost a very vibrant politician.

“He regretted that politics has in recent time, been allowed to eat deep into the fabric of the nations life, so much so that, when certain situations like the death of Gulak arise, leaders would foot-drag over what they should have ordinarily done or say, because of the needless political colourations some leaders have chosen to give to every incident.

“Okorocha appealed to leaders and stakeholders, to always guard their utterances on sensitive issues, to avoid jeopardizing efforts being made by genuine leaders to stop the ugly story of insecurity in the country, adding that, leaders should show their commitment to the campaign against insecurity through their utterances, actions, and inactions.”

“Senator Okorocha calls for an unmitigated investigation to unravel the motive or circumstances surrounding the killing of Gulak, adding that, the Inspector General of Police should take over the investigation to ensure that a thorough job is done.

“Okorocha regretted the spate of killings across the nation including his home State Imo, that had been peaceful before now, stating that, where the use of force or use of arms has failed, diplomacy, dialogue, and God-given wisdom can be deployed,” Okorocha said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

