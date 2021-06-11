.

A political pressure group under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Isoko Nation, Isoko Political Watchdog (IPW), has appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to appoint the next commissioner slot already zoned to Isoko South Constituency 11 in Isoko South LGA of Delta State from Erohwa/Umeh Ward 8.

IPW said such appointment will address the gross maginalisation of Erohwa/Umeh PDP faithful in political appointments in Isoko South Local Government Area of the State.

The group said Erohwa/Umeh 8 is the only ward in the council yet to produce commissioner, special adviser or any other critical political appointment that had been zoned to Isoko South LGA since the return of democracy in 1999.

Coordinator of Isoko Political Watchdog, Pastor Simeon Emamowho, made the appeal on Wednesday at a press conference held in Oleh, the administration headquarters of the council, while commending the governor for the dissolution of the State Executive Council.

Pastor Emamowho, flanked by leaders and members of the group drawn from the two Isoko LGAs, said the group will not watch while a section of Isoko Nation is denied of their right in spite of their contribution to the growth of the PDP in the state particularly in Isoko.

He maintained that Erohwa/Umeh ward which comprised several communities had not also enjoyed government patronage in the area of infrastructural development aside the construction of Umeh main access road by previous administration.

Emamowho said the ward like other wards in Isoko South, has PDP faithful who have laboured for the party and are equally qualified either by the social standing or professional credentials to be appointed as commissioner and special advisers.

He condemned in strong terms the continued oppression of the Erohwa/Umeh ward 8 PDP faithful by some leaders of the party in the council despite being ranked as one of the wards that produced the highest votes for Governor Okowa in the two last governorship elections.

“Leaders and members of Isoko Political Watchdog strongly commend our beloved governor, His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa for the dissolution of the State Executive Council. We also commend his search to inject fresh hands into the system to deliver on his electioneering campaign promises to the people of Delta State.

“We, however, want to draw the attention of our listening governor who have performed well in steering the affairs of the state in the right direction of the continued oppression of Erohwa/Umeh Ward 8 in political appointments Isoko South Constituency 11.

“In spite of the Erohwa/Umeh 8 ward contributions to PDP election victories in the past, party faithful from the Erohwa/Umeh 8 have not be considered for commissionership or other critical political appointments that have been zoned to Isoko South LGA since 1999.

“We appealing to His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa to appoint the next commissioner in Isoko South from Erohwa/Umeh ward 8 in the interest of peace, stability, fairness and equity in Isoko South PDP family”, Pastor Emamowho said.

Also speaking, a former councillor in the ward, Hon. Saturday Eneriakpoze, former PDP Ward chairman for Erohwa/Umeh Ward 8, Mr. ThankGod Adaregba and chieftain of the party in the council, Mr Ken Eza, appealed to the governor pick a member of the party from ward as his next commissioner from Isoko South.

They also called on Governor Okowa to use state apparatus to address the issues of flooding in Erohwa/Umeh communities, stressing that the Umeh access road which was constructed by previous administration was almost being watched away by ravaging flood.