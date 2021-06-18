An alarm has been raised over alleged strings of misinformation and propaganda over purported defection of over 20,000 members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kwara State to a group known as Third Force at a declaration to take place in Ilorin, the state capital.

Making this known in a press statement, a group known as Kwara Political Front, KPF, condemned what it described as “allegations, accusations and falsehoods”, coming from some internally displaced politicians who are desperate to convince the former President of the Senate, that his dollar gift is actually working.

The KPF President, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammad, while tackling the so called Third Force in its statement over claims that the group is planning to stage a ‘fake’ defection ceremony of 20,000 members in coming days, stated that the KPF is privileged to be in possession of a post dated press statement issued against the back drop of the purported defection with the false claims of 20,000 APC members burning their membership cards during the supposed charade.

Mohammad said the Third Force was taking advantage of the minor internecine controversy in their former party to stage the fake defection and create the erroneous impression that the APC was dead in Kwara State.

“We as dedicated Political Front members are not shocked by the wranglings in the camp of displaced politicians, especially with the retrieval of their “secretariat”, which has further divided their camp.

“A house divided against itself cannot stand, we warn the group to desist from attributing their serial woes to APC and shun the underhand tactics of planning false defection as a canon folder for their fake popularity, ” the KPF stated.

Signed.

Adedeji Oyetunde

General Secretary

Kwara Political Front.