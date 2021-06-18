.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A group, Zisk Global Advisory Ltd (ZISK) has concluded plans to kick off its post-Covid-19 initiative in an effort to cushion the effects of the post Covid-19 pandemic to small scale businesses.

Chief Executive Officer of Zisk Global Advisory Ltd, Lanre Oni, while addressing the media through a virtual platform at the weekend, said the programme tagged: Post COVID-19 Market Women Empowerment, PMWE, is an economic responsibility initiatives poised to empower petty traders with a zero interest soft loan and with a friendly repayment plan spread within a period of 12 weeks.

He said the initiative was made possible due to its partnership with several organisations including the African Union ECOSOCC Nigeria Chapter, and by extension, TAITA Communications.

Oni, who is an Advisor to African Union Ecosocc Nigeria on Economic development and partnerships, said since the pandemic, they had received requests from various top civil society organisations including Tomatoes and Orchard breeders Association of Nigeria (TOPAN), Tike Food Sellers Association (TESA) , JRASMOS, Gender Alive Foundation (GAF), Zinovi Educational Foundation and HWYAN.

Explaining some of the modalities for the loan, he said beneficiaries will be able to access fund between N30,000 to N200,000, adding that it will not be limited to any tribe or religion, however adding that it will be strictly for petty traders.

“Our aim is to complement the efforts of the government on economic recovery from the impact of COVID-19 by reviving petty trader businesses in Nigeria, promoting financial inclusion, reduce Unemployment and alleviate poverty.

“This empowerment is a soft loan, which we expect that the beneficiaries will return either on a weekly or monthly basis within a period of 4 to 12 weeks,” Oni said.