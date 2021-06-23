By Victoria Ojeme

A political interest group, No Alternative To Buhari-Osinbajo 2019 (NATBO 2019), has called on public officials supporting secessionist agenda in Nigeria to resign from their position.

National Co-ordinator of NATBO 2019, Vincent Uba in a statement in Abuja today said Nigeria has reached a critical stage when every well meaning citizen should rise in condemnation and denouncement of the outrageous agitations for self determination and fight for the unity of the country.

NATBO 2019 said that what is more baffling is the fact that blind followers of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group within and outside the country have been hoodwinked into raising funds with which he (Nnamdi Kanu) enjoys himself outside the country and yet innocent people are dying on account of the crises he instigates.

“It is also baffling that some elected officials, members of the national and state assemblies who swore to an oath to defend and bear true allegiance to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are supporting this agenda of secession, fighting and igniting crises in the country.

“Some of these elected officials are even aligning with the secessionists to write and send destructive letters and petitions to the international bodies. The question now is, are these people still worthy to be called honourable members of the Nigerian state? Would it not be honourable for them to resign from their positions?

“Our take is that they should be made to resign and prevented from contesting future elections. It is double standard and conflict of interest to be elected and sworn in to office under the Nigerian law and at the same time be canvassing for secession or for another country,” the group said in the statement.

The NABTO 2019 said that the crises across the country are the creation of persons whose satanic agenda is to discredit the current administration federal level, plant seeds of discord and hatred in the minds of the populace against the government to legitimatise their agitations.

The added that these agitators want to curry sentiments from the international community to become inclined to supporting their selfish and secessionist motives.

“Recall that the federal government had proscribed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group. But this same IPOB recently formed a more deadly terrorist outfit called Eastern Security Network (ESN), which has given rise to the carnages currently going on in the South-Eastern region of Nigeria.

“We all are witnesses to the destruction of police stations, killings of men and women of the police force and the military, invasion of Nigerian prisons and setting criminals free in the eastern part of the country. They some times kidnap, kill innocent citizens and engage in sundry crimes, which they deceptively blame on Fulani herdsmen.

“This is the time when patriots and lovers of the country should rally round the president to defend the unity and sovereignty of Nigeria.

“It is very unfortunate that the current administration under President Muhammadu Buhari, with very meagre financial resources is being blackmailed by these agents of destabilization clamouring for secession as well as dishonest opposition politicians.

“Despite the paucity of resources occasioned by oil glut and the Covid-19 pandemic, this administration has set a record of infrastructure provision, which has surpassed those of the two previous administrations combined. It is also unfortunate that some of these secession advocates hinge their reasons on marginalisation. How false!

“The groups that make the most noise about this marginalisation saga are those from the South – East with IPOB in the forefront. Ironically South – East zone happens to be the most favoured in terms of infrastructure provision under the government of President Buhari.

“They argue that federal appointments are lopsided against the South – East. For God’s sake, even if it is true, the region is still better off compared to other zones in times of infrastructure provision. If a choice is to be made between federal appointment and infrastructure provision, the wise and progressive people will choose the latter.

“In the past individuals from the East who got federal appointments were so selfish to the point of not attracting any meaningful developmental projects to their areas.

“The truth is that those who are at the forefront of these secession agitations are a bunch of hypocrites, ingenuine and insincere leaders who not only have delusions of grandeur about their secession agenda, but also have delusions of grandeur about themselves. They because they have secret and selfish motives, employ all kinds of underhand methods and tactics to pursue their selfish dreams,” the group said in their statement.