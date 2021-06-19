



The All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in Lagos State has been pressured to commence the prosecution of one Alhaja Kafayat Layeni over the alleged presentation of a fake West African Examination Council certificate at the party’s local government primaries.

A group within the party, The Progressive Grand Alliance, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Comrade Lanre Adaramola, noted that the leadership of the party should ensure the prosecution of the aspirant to purge the party of unscrupulous individuals in the party with a view to preventing recurrence of such act and protecting the image of the party.

Alhaja Kafayat Layeni who contested in the last Ojodu LCDA APC chairmanship primary election was accused of presenting a fake WAEC O’level certificate.

She and her campaign organisation were said to have earlier debunked the allegations, claiming that there was no substantial evidence to back the claim.