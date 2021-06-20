President Muhammadu Buhari

By Anayo Okoli – Enugu

Apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has described President Buhari’s insistence on tracing abandoned grazing routes as funny, saying that the President is backpedaling.

According to Ohanaeze, it could not understand why the President is eager to pull Nigeria backward when other nations of the world are busy embracing changes and moving forward.

Spokesman of the body, Chief Alex Chidozie Ogbonnia, said Buhari’s decision is akin to revalidating slave route since dropped.

“It is funny, it is difficult to understand what he wants to do; to revalidate grazing routes, for what? It is like revalidating slave routes.

“Our President is backpedaling. We say that the world has changed. We have come to a critical juncture where by any decision we take, we look back to assess it.

“We must look forward. Our President is backpedaling, which is unfortunate”.

ALSO READ:

On their part, Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF, advised President Buhari to talk of more serious issues abound in the country.

“The APC Government of President Muhammadu Buhari should save this country from this Fulani hydra-headed problem of open-grazing or no open-grazing. There are more important issues to talk about.

“The President and his executive have no right to impose their parochial interests on the Nigerian Nation. “The National Assembly should oppose Buhari’s revanchist policies of Fulani triumphalism and save Nigeria from an impending holocaust.

“Buhari was elected President but that doesn’t make him the owner of Nigeria. If he continues with his dictatorial stunts, then the human rights community will drag him to court.

“Let the Southern Governors be fast in getting their Houses of Assembly to make laws on anti-open grazing and let us see what Buhari and his Attorney General would do.

“The best they can do is to go to court. Their lawlessness and unbridled dictatorship in defence of Fulani herdsmen has become a national tragedy. Nigerians must resist them”, ADF said in a statement by its spokesman, Abia Onyike.

Vanguard News Nigeria