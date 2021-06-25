KWARA: Governor AbdulRazaq swears in 10 commissioners, special adviser 
Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazaq

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji  AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq will on Saturday, unveil a book titled Ó Tó Gé: How Kwara people took their destiny in their hands.  

The book is a compendium of the political history of Kwara State from formation to the epochal political change and all the inherent dynamics that facilitated the Ó Tó Gé movement of 2019 in  the state.

The launching of the book, written by Tony Oyeyiola, will hold  at Roemichs Event Hall, along Ajase-Ipo road, Ilorin at 11:00 a.m. prompt.

Dignitaries expected at the launching of the book are; the  State Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi; Speaker of the  State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu; Deputy Speaker, Hon. Adetiba-Olanrewaju Olalekan; Hon. Moshood Mustapha;  member representing Ekiti/Isin/ Irepodun/ Oke-Ero federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Raheem Olawuyi; Chief Iyiola Oyedepo; Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin; Chairman Federal Character Commission, Hajia Muheeba Dankaka; APC National Chairmanship aspirant, Alhaji Saliu Mustapha; Alhaji L.A.K Jimoh; Ambassador Yahaya Seriki; Lukman Mustapha; all elected political office holders and other important personalities in and outside the State.

