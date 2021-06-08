Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Tuesday promised to empower local security guards and members of vigilance group to end insecurity in Ibarapa land.

Makinde’s visit followed the last Saturday night attack on Igangan community in Ibarapa axis of Oyo State by yet to be identified gunmen.

The governor in a statement on Tuesday evening by Mr Taiwo Adisa, his Chief Press Secretary, said he would do everything within his powers to safeguard the lives of residents of the state.

Makinde, however, vowed that his government would do everything possible to prevent a recurrence of the violent attacks on Igangan and other communities in the state.

The governor, during his visit to the families of the victims of the attack, said that state government had been able to identify areas where there were lapses.

He, then called on the people to give his government the opportunity to address the situation and put in place the right security architecture that would enable them to return to their normal lives without fear.

“I urge you to give me that chance to make the issue of insecurity here to become a thing of the past. Don’t take laws into your hands.

“We have identified where there are hitches. We are supposed to be going to our farms by now, because of the favourable weather. But hold me accountable, I have nowhere to go.

“I believe there are some certain things we put in place, which we think would work, but unfortunately, they did not work.

“Please, give me some times, everything will be resolved,” he pleaded.

Makinde, also pledged that such bad occurrences would never happen again in Igangan or anywhere in the state.

“It is not a situation where there is any magic we can do. We have to work through this and work together through it. But I promise you, this is the last time anything like this will ever happen here.

“It is a promise I am making to you, and it is a promise I will come through with.

“Please, don’t take laws into your hands. I urge all the families that lost their loved ones to this attack, because sometimes, emotion can really be high.

“Please, give us the opportunity to resolve this and make this place better for you.

“Once again, I beg of you; give us the opportunity to come back and rebuild things, and put a more solid architecture such that you will be able to go to farms and do whatever you want to do without fear.” he said.