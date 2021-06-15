.

Towards restoring peace back to the disturbed areas in the state, exploring all available means within the law, and resolving the security challenge in Niger state, Niger State Governor Abu Sani Bello has launched 161-member Special Vigilante Corps (SVC) to operate in the state.

The corps, according to the governor, are strictly to deal with miscreants and other criminal elements that lately disturb the peace across the state, and complement the existing official security network.

Governor Bello added the move was basically a pilot scheme, adding that more hands would be recruited, trained and deployed in other LGs in the state.

Also Read: DELTA 2023: Delta Central ‘ll produce Okowa’s successor, says Gbagi

He equally presented 20 operational vehicles and 20 motorcycles for smooth operational take-off of the corps.

So far, the state, in trying to curb insecurity and banditry, has given 89 operational vehicles, 283 operational motor cycles, 30 bicycles, 4 Tri-cycles to bolster security operations across the twenty five councils of the state, aside a further addition of 70 Nissan Vehicles and 2,300 Motorcycles as mobility Support to the Vigilante Corps in the State.

This was in addition to funding the various other security formations in the state, including Karamin Goro, Sharan Daji, Girgizan Daji, Gama Aiki, Ayem Akpatuma I & II, Puff Adder I & II.

Vanguard News Nigeria