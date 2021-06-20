By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria’s top gospel artist that continues to champion healthy environment and community development in the country is Toluwanimee, whose real name is Toluwanimi Ibiso Eleoramo. At 7am on Saturday June 26 this year, she will be leading residents and fishermen of Jabi community to clean up the Jabi decongested lake in Abuja area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

For residents and fishermen of this community, Jabi lake serves as their major means of livelihood among other things that grow the community. Hence, this clean up will not only boost their daily income but will also save them from deadly reptiles and diseases like Malaria.

It is, therefore, to contribute her quota that Toluwanimee in conjunction with African Centre for Environmental Protection (ACEP) – a not-for-profit Non-Governmental Organisation in Nigeria powered by Kohath Group, will lead the residents in Jabi community in this fun and healthy exercise.

For the artist, there is no better way to promote a cleaner and healthier community than by volunteering to tackle out-of-control waste and unhealthy waste habits. “Join me and our fellow community members as we work to throw away bad waste habits,” she enjoined

This environmental cleanup and health management awareness programme will build a better and healthier environment and ensure residents are safe from communicable diseases.

While also noting that the exercise would save residents from some deadly reptiles that breed in the area, the soulful singer added that it would also help to develop the community.

First, she continued, we will work with the local fishermen in the community to do a thorough cleanup of the surroundings and the water body, which serves mainly as their major means of livelihood.

Meanwhile the artist highlighted the importance of sustainability. According to her, they would sensitise the locals and others from the neighbouring community on the need to maintain a dirt-free environment and to adopt proper waste disposal culture.

Toluwanimee, therefore, implored the government, organisations, and individuals to help with equipment and facilities that would aid maintenance of the environment, enhance businesses, and boost the Gross Domestic Products of the country.