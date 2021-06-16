The Group Managing Director of Suru Group and founder of Holy Tabernacle Temple, Rabbi Dr. Edward Akinlade revealed what God told him about setting up a church that holds prayers every 3 am in seven nations across the world.

He said the unique and newly formed church would serve Nigerians from all religious beliefs and denominations in seven nations like Lagos, Abuja, Dubai, London, Huston, Frankfort, and Johannesburg. The astute businessman turned God’s servant explained how he got the divine instruction to start the church which will run its service for one hour (3 am to 4 am) every day.

“On the 3rd day of June 2020, Jehovah God called me into 3 a.m daily prayers and gave me three covenants with the covenant of –

a) –3 a.m daily prayers forever and ever,

b) – the covenant of rain calling that he gave Elijah the prophet and

c) – the covenant of casting all our Jonahs into the sea.

And he said I must use it to change Nigeria and Nigerians.”

According to the Rabbi, the aims and objectives of the new church order are to: worship Jehovah the God of Heaven, preach the love of Jesus Christ, preach the Messiah Jesus to 7 nations, change Nigeria and Nigerians through 3 am daily prayers, alleviates the suffering of Nigerian worldwide, make Nigeria a better place for the benefits of our coming children, through 3 am daily prayers to wage spiritual wars on all fake men of God seen and unseen, and waging a spiritual war on all bad leaders in Nigeria through the 3 am daily prayers.

He went further to say the church is backed by “the spirits of the seven saints of Moses Orimolade Tunolase, Alfred Akintobi Ajayi, Ayo Babalola, Samuel Bilewu Joseph Oshoffa, Holy Mary Mother of the Lord Jesus, Mother Teresa of Calcutta in India, and Captain Abiodun Emmanuel.

He implored Nigerians home and abroad to join its service which would commence on July 1, 2021 as it would transform their lives to greatness.