Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called for proper branding of Yoruba culture to further preserve, and get more people across the globe interested in it.

Oba Ogunwusi, who spoke in Ile-Ife during the weekend at a colloquium organised by Ife Zenith Club with the theme: Ife WII: Selected wits, axioms, idioms, Proverbs and epigrams in Ife Dialect, said that the culture of the Oduduwa descendants that were not valued by some Yoruba people is gaining more acceptance across the globe.

Represented by Alara of Araoodaye, Oba Adesegun Layade, Ooni, who noted the rich cultural values of the Yoruba race which places a high premium on peaceful coexistence, abhors vices and centres on respect for elders, said the culture would enhance global peace, as it gains more international acceptance.

He then charged critical stakeholders, scholars, custodians of people’s cultural beliefs and values to repackage it and make it more enticing to the outside world.

The monarch said, “Yoruba culture is rich. The language, dressing, food and the total package. Our culture abhors vices, it encourages peaceful coexistence. It is gaining global acceptance. We believe the culture will enhance global peace as more and more members of the international community are showing interest.

“We all need to rally round and ensure that our children internalize our values and traditions to enhance peaceful co-existence between the race and its neighbours but locally and outside the country.”

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Chief, Ife Zenith Club, Justice Yinka Afolabi, said the ancient town has lost touch with its ancestors and opportunities to showcase its uniqueness to the global community, hence, the need to ensure awakening among the elites and the masses.

“We observed Ile-Ife has lost connection with its forebearers, as well as the opportunity to show its uniqueness to the world. We are gathered here today to revamp the ancient culture of life and reconnect with our ancestors.

“We also aim at ensuring that Ife indigenes at home and in the diaspora value our culture and the uniqueness of Ife, so our heritage will not be left in the hands of foreigners”, he said.

