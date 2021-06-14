



Ologbenla Babatund

A pregnant woman who gave birth through caesarean section has had her medical bills in the hospital fully paid off by a non-governmental organisation, the Givers Supportive Foundation.

Similarly, the Givers Supportive Foundation, has visited an hospital to offset the medical expenses of a patient suffering from Retinoblastoma or cancer of the eyes.

Established in August, 2018 by a kindhearted philanthropist who hails from Ile Idea in Osun State, Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, the Givers Supportive Foundation, has been living up to its name by giving out timely financial resources to the.less.privileged and sick patients in hospitals.



The foundation’s latest humanitarian works were done at an hospital where the boss of Givers Supportive Foundation, offset the full medical bills of two persons, one with a medical condition called Retinoblastoma and a pregnant woman, who have birth through surgical procedure because she was unable to give birth through natural method.

On an auspicious day that will forever stay ingrained in the memory of these two beneficiaries of Givers Supportive Foundation welfare package, Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, said the assistance was in furtherance of the organization’s mission statement, to help, yeah and empower less privileged persons in the country

Ologbenla Babatunde Smith said that since its inception in 2018 that Givers Supportive Foundation has committed its resources and time to alleviating poverty, hopelessness, Hunger and sickness in the society, stressing that the greater majority of its beneficiaries have been the downtrodden ones

Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, said that l Givers Supportive Foundation, has beamed a new ray of light and hope to the two beneficiaries of his financial support in the hospital.

Speaking after paying off the cost for the operation of the pregnant woman, the Givers Supportive Foundation boss, noted that one of the key objectives of the organization was to assist sick people and give relief materials to those in hospital.

Ambassador Ologbenla Babatunde Smith said his.organisation was always ready to move swiftly to help those with such needs, adding that Givers Supportive Foundation would never live anyone who reached out to it unattended to.

According to the head of Givers Supportive Foundation, “our mission is to help those in need. Our calling is welfare and we will always be ready to help any time we are called upon . All you have to do is reach out to us and we will come to solve your problems with the resources at our disposal.

“What we are doing here in this hospital is what we have pledged to do when we established this organization some years back. We are happy to give this in support of paying the medical bills of this mother of a newborn baby and this patient with cancer of the eyes.

“We are grateful to God for using us to offer this help to both of you and pray for speedy recovery for both of you

“We urge you to stay in good health and don’t do anything that will affect your treatment and recovery”, added the boss of Givers Supportive Foundation.

After paying the money for the operation, the benefiting joyful mother, thanked Givers Supportive Foundation for helping her out at the hour of her need

“I am so thankful for what Givers Supportive Foundation has done for me because if not for you people’s support, my condition would have worsened and life would have been tougher for me.

“But you have showered me with compassion and offered me the opportunity to have a baby by paying for the cost of operation . I am so appreciative of your efforts in my life and pray that God will continue to empower you with the grace to do more for the sick and less privileged in the society”, added the mother of the newborn.

Also speaking, the patient with the cancer of the eyes heaped praises on Ologbenla Babatunde Smith of Givers Supportive Foundation for coming to his aid at the time of his need.

“I am so thankful for what Givers Supportive Foundation has done for me today because if not for you people’s support, my condition would have worsened and life would have been tougher for me.

“But you have shown me compassion and offered me the opportunity to get well by treating this disease that has been disturbing me for many years now. I am so appreciative of your efforts in my life and pray that God will continue to empower you with the grace to do more for the sick and less privileged in the society”, the patient added.