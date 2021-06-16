For someone trying to make their way in the world as an online model, independence might be one of those things that is seemingly a given. Online models might choose what kind of content they create, which platforms they use, and, maybe most importantly, how they monetize their content.

In reality, however, independence is next to impossible, as the choices are limited, and they come with strings attached. Platforms influence the type of content and vice versa. Platforms also influence monetization options. The paying customer—a patron or a business that’s being promoted—might influence the content. Online models are anything but independent, and their financials reflect that predicament.

Girls of BitClout plans to disrupt that model.

Formed in 2021, Girls of BitClout launched with a simple premise: marrying the modern concept of modeling with the booming phenomenon that is cryptocurrencies to benefit the models. Online modeling is growing increasingly, even with all of its pitfalls; the premium content platform OnlyFans paid out $300 million to its model content creators in December of 2020 alone. On the other hand, cryptocurrencies are such a hot topic that they don’t need any introductions or explanation of their importance at this point.

The Girls of BitClout team wants the models to seize the opportunity to have the value they create reflected in their very own cryptocurrencies. All of this is happening thanks to BitClout, a new platform where prominent people can have their own crypto coins that will be up for trade. However, since BitClout is still such a fresh platform and the world of cryptocurrencies can be hard to get into, Girls of BitClout has sprung up as a solution to a couple of the biggest problems.

Chris Bustos, a founder at Girls of BitClout, describes the role of the startup as onboarding, educational, and advisory. The educational role of Girls of BitClout cannot be understated, as Chris says.

“The biggest obstacle is educating the models on how the platform works, and how their token economics works,” he says. Indeed, cryptocurrencies aren’t exactly the easiest concept to grasp. However, getting into the thick of it is well worth the effort, as it can significantly affect the models’ earnings.

Girls of BitClout is helping models monetize their content through BitClout, a cryptocurrency platform. That’s only one of the things this startup does, as they soon plan to launch a secondary platform for content distribution and fan interaction. These are the pieces that BitClout is currently missing.

If Chris and the Girls of BitClout have anything to say, models will not only get a channel for content distribution, but also a handy tool for viewing engagement statistics. With that, Girls of BitClout’s plan to build upon the existing BitClout idea and give models even more power over what they earn and how will be fully put in place.