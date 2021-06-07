Responding to incidents of fake waist trainers flooding the market, Adekemi Oladipo, Chief Executive Officer of Getfit Technologies Limited, the leading waist trainer brand in Nigeria, has provided clarifications for customers of the Getfitng brand with a view to protecting them from falling prey to fraudsters who are out to scam the unwary.

“We have taken our time to have verified distributors across major cities in the country and we advise our customers to buy only from those on the list published on our Instagram page. For payments, we have also made our account details available on our Instagram page, @getfitng.”

She further said: “Our Instagram page is also open for engagement. So also is our Whatsapp number which is on our social media pages.”

Getfit (also popularly known by its Instagram name, getfitng) started as a waist trimmer company but soon became a full-fledged wellness company that offers a range of products including its new Getfit apple cider gummies

and sweat sticks.

The Getfitng boss also averred that the company has recently reinvigorated its customer service team to handle all inquiries and complaints from its teeming customers.

“As a leading brand, we are aware of the nefarious activities of fraudsters and counterfeiters. We are just a phone call away to attend to our esteem customers,” Oladipo avowed.

She also spoke about the recent expansion of getfitng distributorship: “We are already in Ghana, Cameroon and Benin. And outside Africa, we are in UAE, UK, Canada and United States of America all in a bid to provide ease of accessibility to our products for all our customers across the world.”

According to Oladipo, it is only a matter of time before Getfit will have verified distributors in all major cities of the world. “In the months ahead, we will ensure that customers can get our products in any states in Nigeria, or any country around the world,” she assured.