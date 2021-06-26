Germany playmaker Thomas Muller hopes striker Harry Kane’s England goal drought goes on a little while longer.

England renew their rivalry with Germany next Tuesday in a mouth-watering Euro 2020 last-16 tie at Wembley with misfiring Kane set to lead the line for the Three Lions.

Kane started all three of England’s Group D matches, but has just a solitary shot on target to show for his efforts.

The 27-year-old came into the tournament on the back of formidable season in the Premier League with Tottenham as he topped the goals (23) and assist (14) charts but has struggled so far.

He has managed five shots in total, three of which were deemed as ‘big chances’ by Opta. No other England player missed more than one across those three games.

“Great strikers are the best at being patient,” Muller told a news conference.

“A striker is always waiting for his chances. He usually has the least contact with the ball, but the biggest picture in the newspaper after the game.

“I don’t know why he hasn’t got into the final positions that he normally comes in. For us it wouldn’t be a problem at all if the discussion lasts until Wednesday and we don’t concede a goal.

“We’re in the round of 16. We won against England World Cup 2010. That has nothing to do with Tuesday, but it might make one or the other feel good. We’re looking forward to the big game with England.”

Muller claimed he will be fit to face England having struggled with a knee injury during the tournament.

He added: “If I had problems I would not have trained today. The injury does not hinder me. I am experienced enough to deal with it. I am convinced that it will not be a problem for Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, Serge Gnabry has backed Leroy Sane to silence the fans who have jeered his performances for Germany at Euro 2020.

Sane has no goals, assists and just one attempt on goal so far in the tournament.

“With the talent and skill level that Leroy has, he will always prevail,” Gnabry said.

“It hasn’t been so smooth yet. But if he gets his chance, he has to take it. I don’t notice anything in the game. He gave Hungary the run-around, worked defensively. He can build on that.

“We never need whistles. I can’t understand why people whistle.”

