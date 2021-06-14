By Moses Nosike

Prior to the shortlist announcement due Tuesday, June 15 and following the Nigerian judging session, the Gerety Awards, the only creative prize to reward the best in advertising from the female vision, announces that Insight Publicis is Nigerian agency of the year.

The Agency of the year by country is chosen by the local juries from the portfolio cut and requires a single film no longer than 5 minutes in length and includes up to three pieces of work from the past 12 months.

Insight Publicis were awarded for their portfolio cut entry that included work with the Make it Happen Campaign – “Mom-in-Law” and “Junior” for their client Keystone Bank.

X3M Ideas came second place with their portfolio cut entry that included work with, Mani Mother’s Day Hotline, La Casera Super Heroes and the board game Escape 2020.

Group CEO of Insight Redefini, Dr. Ken Onyeali Ikpe, said, “It is an honour for one of our operating companies – Insight Publicis to be recognised by the jury as The Nigerian Agency of the Year. This award is for the incredible team at Insight Publicis who continue to put in the hard work. They made this possible. It is very exciting indeed”.

Named for Frances Gerety, the copywriter who in 1948 coined the slogan “A diamond is forever, The Gerety Awards marks the first time that a jury has been brought together to select the best in advertising — all advertising, not just advertising made for women — through the female lens, creating a benchmark that is relevant to the market reality, all while redefining the standard to which advertising has traditionally been held.