As Gender-Based Violence Data Indicator Harmonisation workshop opens in Lagos, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen on Tuesday appealed to all producers and users of statistics to mainstream gender when preparing statistical report so as to paint a clear picture with regards to data presentation for proper planning.

Tallen who spoke while declaring open the ongoing 5-days Gender-Based Violence Data Indicator Harmonization Workshop for the National Strategic Knowledge Management Technical Working Group in Lagos added that global , regional and national initiatives aimed at promoting economic and social development in African countries recognise that women and men face different socio – economic challenges.

“I want to appeal to all present that as producers and users of statistics, whether we are compiling labour market indicators, health statistics-Annual health report, annual education report, Population bulletins, Poverty survey; preparing statistical report; SDG report; human development; w must mainstream gender, so that we are able to paint the clear picture.”

She stressed the need to focus on numbers to highlight the real figures that would be easily understood by all for strategic planning.

Tallen who said that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 brought a major setback, noted that through concerted efforts and supported by development partners especially the UNDP, the country has witnessed remarkable progress in the collection, collation and availability of Gender bases Violence, GBV, data from across the states through the deployment of innovative data management and visualisation platform.

She regretted that the feminisation of poverty, social and cultural practices contribute extensively towards lowering women’s economic, health and social status as compared to that of men.

Tallen said the launch of the National Situation Room and Data Dashboard for Ending Violence Against Women and Girls as an ardent response to the identified gaps in the availability of real-time gender-based violence data provided evidence-based planning and monitoring of the issues and concerns of women and children, including girl-child.

Commending the minister for her contribution towards gender issues, the Gender and Human Right UNDP/Spotlight Project Manager, Onyinye Ndubisi said the indicator workshop would produce a national indicator for Nigerian women and girls.

“Data is very important. Data is a source of direction, It gives us more insight and numbers, and when you work into the national assembly you are presenting evidenced-based figures. The Indicator would make every Nigerian girl proud.”

She appealed to the minister to continue to support women and issues related to women.

Corroborating her views, the M&E Focal person, UN System, Mr. Yinka Akibu stated said the indicator harmonisation workshop would ensure that Nigeria reports accurate data for Gender-based Violence, GBV, adding that, already the process to ensure a reliable single data for national use was in progress.

Speaking, the Programme Manager, Orphan and Vulnerable Children (OVC) USAID, Nigeria, Tessie Kuhe: “Indicators helps to tell a story as well as give an account of what a country or group does. Indicators help to know whether or not we are getting to where we are supposed to go, it will tell you if you are making progress and help s to know here you need to contribute.”

On her part, Country Director, FRED, Rosemary Echewe, said indicator will help the country to report facts and concrete data. What is not documented is not done. This workshop presents a golden opportunity for us to support the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to define the indicators under the Gender-based Violence programme as well as coordinate the systematic. At the end of the workshop, we will have concrete data that will be available, consistent verifiable and valid. It will no longer be I think but it will be documented and comprehensive.”

