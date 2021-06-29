



By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has reiterated the commitment of the House of Representatives to pass the long-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, and Electoral Act into law next week.

He also added giving the passage of the supplementary budget to the list.

READ ALSO,Reps investigate $30bn alleged revenue leakage

Gbajabiamila who read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking parliamentary approval of the 2021 supplementary appropriation bill of N895.8 billion disclosed Tuesday plenary.

He encouraged the House to work together within the time frame to ensure the passage of the three pieces of legislation.

He said, “I will be meeting with the Adhoc committee on PIB, today by 3 pm to tidy up some things. We need to pass these pieces of legislation before we go on the annual break. Two weeks is a very short time. We must do it all. These are landmark legislations, including the supplementary budget.”