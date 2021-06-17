Gattuso walks away from Fiorentina job just 23 days after appointment

By Temisan Amoye

Gennaro Gattuso has walked away from his role as head coach of Fiorentina after just 23 days in charge.

Fiorentina in a statement confirmed the former Milan manager’s departure by mutual consent

“The company immediately set to work to identify a technical choice that will guide the Viola team towards the results that Fiorentina and the city of Florence deserve,” excerpts from the statement stated.

Gattuso, who took the Fiorentina job just two days after leaving Napoli, is reported to have had disagreements over the club’s transfer plans.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, is said to have proposed signings such as Porto’s Sergio Oliveira and Goncalo Guedes of Valencia, but Fiorentina’s management wanted to explore more affordable options.

Rudi Garcia, Claudio Ranieri, Walter Mazzarri have been tipped as possible candidates to succeed the fiery Gattuso.

Fiorentina finished Serie A in 13th place, with just nine victories from 38 league games.

