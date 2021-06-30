Ganduje's convoy narrowly escapes gunmen attack, 3 policemen sustain injuries

By Bashir Bello

Abdullahi Ganduje

The convoy of Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was on Tuesday involved in a gunmen attack but escorts narrowly escaped the attack.

Information available has it that Governor Ganduje, his Yobe counterpart, Mai-Mala Buni had already advanced Kano in the convoy of Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru before the incident happened.

A source said the incident happened in Katsina when the convoy was returning from Zamfara where they attended the official decamping of Governor Bello Matawalle who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC.

The source said a gun duel ensued between the duo, escorts and the gunmen leading to three security personnel sustaining injuries while two vehicles and another ambulance in the convoy were damaged.

According to the source, “Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, and his counterparts, Governor Mai Mala Buni and Governor Abubakar Badaru were not part of the convoy when the incident occurred.

“They had since advanced Kano and the attack was launched on while we were on our way back.

“Three Policemen were injured.

“Two vehicles and an ambulance vehicle in the convoy were damaged,” the source said.

The Kano State Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba confirmed the development to newsmen in the state but noted that Governor Gandujewas not in the convoy attack.

Garba also noted that slight injuries were recorded in the incident.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing in this report, the Katsina State Police Command are yet to issue any official statement to that effect just as effort to get the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Gambo Isah confirmed the development proved abortive.

Vanguard News Nigeria