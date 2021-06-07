The Aroh I of Ewu Kingdom, HRM Gabriel Ow

The people of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom, on Monday, gathered at the historic town of Ewu to crown their new monarch in the person of HRM Gabriel Owhodje Macaulay, Aroh I of Ewu Kingdom amidst pomp and pageantry.

The colourful ceremony took place at the Ewu Kingdom Hall at Otorere-Ewu in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

At the event, the Otota of Ewu Kingdom stressed that the kingship in Ewu was not a mere academic exercise that just anyone could attain, urging government to give staff of office to the new monarch for peace and progress in Ewu land.

He emphasised that due process must be followed in questions of tradition and culture of the people.

He had earlier called on the Otota of Ekade ruling house, to which the Kingship was zoned in line with tradition, to present the choice of the ruling house.

Below are more pictures from the coronation:

In his presentation, the Otota of Ekade ruling house, Chief John Oyiberhe announced the result of the screening by the Ekade ruling House and presented Gabriel Owhodje Macaulay as the choice of the Ekade ruling house.

He was subsequently crowned by the Okpara of Ewu Kingdom, Dr Philip Ebireri as HRM Gabriel Owhodje Macaulay, Aroh I of Ewu Kingdom with a charge to keep Ewu together as one.

He urged any aggrieved person to consider the interest of Ewu and the general well-being of the people so as to drop their grievances and close ranks with the new King.

In a brief remark after his coronation, the Ovie of Ewu Kingdom, HRM Aroh I thanked the people of Ewu for the confidence reposed in him promising to be the King for all Ewu people, the good, the bad and the ugly.

He promised to work with all those who contested the throne with him, urging all to rally round the throne in the best interest of the Kingdom.

The Aroh I of Ewu Kingdom promised to use his good offices to promote peace and orderliness in the Kingdom, thanking Governor Okowa for the Orere Bridge project, which he said was going to bring accelerated development to Ewu-Urhie axis of the Kingdom.

Vanguard News Nigeria