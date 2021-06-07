The Federal University Oye-Ekiti, FUOYE, has described as false and malicious reports by Media Monitor for Good Governance, MMGG, accusing the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Fasina, of criticising the Federal Government.

Specifically, the institution said Professor Fasina never accused the Federal Government of paying lip service to the development of agriculture in the country in a press statement during his 100 days in office celebration, as MMGG alleged.

In a statement by Wole Balogun, Special Adviser on Media Matters to the VC , FUOYE noted that the MMGG “also goofed pathetically when it lied that Professor Fasina was queried recently by the ICPC on allegations of receiving double salaries from two government Institutions.”

It added that the allegations from MMGG were malicious, untrue and calculated at pitching the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government against the Professor Fasina-led management of FUOYE, “which has been providing impactful leadership to the admiration of the University community.”

Balogun’s statement read in part: “While we vehemently deny these allegations and dismiss them as untrue, malicious and calculated to pitch the amiable FG against our hardworking, positively zealous and performing VC, we categorically declare that the allegations are lies from the pit of hell and deliberate campaign of calumny being spread by enemies of progress of FUOYE, the VC, the Nigerian state and even the FG.

“These characters are pained by the fact that Professor Fasina has recorded tremendous and intimidating progress in form of outstanding achievements in just 100 days in office.

“It is unfortunate that these shameless characters have been hell bent on tarnishing the image of a very hard-working, good-natured and positively zealous man whose tenure has brought great joy and happiness to the staff and students of FUOYE.

“Members of the public are invited to come to FUOYE and see the joy spread across the faces of students and staff members since Fasina assumed duty as VC.

“For the records, the celebration of 100 days in office of Professor Fasina turned out to be an unprecedented celebration, featuring wild applause and hearty appreciations from every quarter of the University community.”

Balogun’s statement further disclosed that : “There are quite a number of landmark achievements by Professor Fasina in his first 100 days in office, which included promotion of over 20 academic staff to professorial cadre and full professorship;

“Purchase of fully packaged tractor and other equipment to boost agriculture revolution in FUOYE, provision of amenities such as electricity and pipe-borne water for departments which, hitherto, had none;

“Establishment of a printing press for FUOYE, livestock farming, establishment of FUOYE canteen, courtesy of the newly-created FUOYE Ventures, establishment of FUOYE Institute of Part-Time Studies, which is currently admitting qualified students, among others.”

Also speaking on behalf of the students, President of FUOYE Students’ Union Government, SUG, Alabi Sunday, who led a team to pay special homage to the VC at the event, said: “The vice-chancellor’s tenure has been eventful, happiness-driven and encouraging.

“He has shown himself as an administrator per excellence. He is our father and great mentor in whom we are well pleased.”

Vanguard News Nigeria