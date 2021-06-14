.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FOLLOWING the threat issued by some Fulani Jihadists to attack Asaba and Agbor, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ari Mohammed Ali, Sunday night, assured residents of the State of their safety.

Ali in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe, said: “The attention of the Command has been drawn to a recent publication making rounds purportedly published by the fulani’s of Usman dan fodio leadership tagged “FULANI JIHADIST WARNINGS” and pasted in various locations round Asaba and Agbor to be precise.

“The Command under the watch of CP Ari Muhammed Ali is ever committed in its responsibly of providing security for all Deltans”, urging “members of the public to ignore the said publication which must have been pasted by miscreants with the aim of creating panic in the state.

Also Read: Tone down your inflammatory rhetorics, APC tells Nigerians

“All modalities have been put in place to forestall any of such occurrence. All residents are advised to go about their lawful businesses without fear or panic.

Undercover Police operatives have been deployed across the state for the purpose of gathering intelligence.

“Other proactive measures have been put in place by the Command. Members of the public are also urged to continue to partner with the police, by providing useful information that will help in policing the state.”

Some Fulani Jihadists had on Sunday, given Governor Ifeanyi Okowa 72 hours ultimatum to withdraw his support for the ban on open grazing in the Southern part of Nigeria, else they would attack the capital city of Asaba and Agbor.

Vanguard News Nigeria