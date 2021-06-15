



Comr. Trevo Chuks Ilide

Inaugurates Committee, Backs Asaba Declaration Prohibiting Open Grazing

The Ndokwa Youth Leaders Assembly on Tuesday warned Fulani Elements threatening to unleash mayhem in Delta State not to play with Gunpowder.

The group made their position known while addressing the press after an emergency meeting held in response to the threat made by the Fulani Jihadists.

The position of the group was communicated by the President General, Comr. Trevo Chuks Ilide.

Ndokwa Youth Leaders Assembly stands in support of the Asaba Declaration by South-South Governors placing a ban on Open Grazing across the region.

They however urged Delta State Governor, His Excellency Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to immediately forward a bill to the State House of Assembly to enact a law prohibiting Open Grazing in Delta State.

They vowed to enforce the state’s decision in due course across Ndokwa Land.

They urged the Federal Government, in their interest, to carry out an investigation and unravel those behind the threat to attack Delta State and bring them to justice. Adding that a stitch in time would save nine.

The group vowed to speak in a language the Fulanis Jihadists and their sympathizers will understand if any trace of their threat is recorded anywhere in Ndokwa Nation or across Delta State.

However, the group called for the restructuring of Nigeria, insisting that the time is ripe to get the fragile system fixed.

Ndokwa Youth Leaders Assembly resolved to immediately set up a committee that will henceforth monitor the Fulani activities across Ndokwa Nation.