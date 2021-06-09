Renowned Nigerian Billionaire Prophet and founder of Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministries (CMDM) located in Warri Delta State, Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has intimated that the death of popular televangelist, TB Joshua was a rude shock to the body of Christ, globally.



Emotions have, unarguably, been at an all-time high since the demise of the globally recognized Man of God.



Describing him as a Kingdom General who should be celebrated, dead or alive, Fufeyin, who led the entire congregation to mourn and honor the deceased prophet, touted TB Joshua’s praises and maintained that he was a good man whose life and ministry has touched millions of lives across the globe.

TB Joshua had passed on last Saturday, at age 57 from an undisclosed cause.



The preacher founded The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN); a Mega Christian Church in Lagos.

https://youtu.be/tDFtl8zldyc

Fufeyin was moved to tears during his speech to his congregation. He reiterated that we can all be consoled, knowing that heaven has gained a soul.



Observing a minute silence to honour the great Man of God, Prophet Fufeyin prayed for his family, asking that God Almighty gives them the fortitude bear this great loss.



“The church of God has lost a soldier but heaven gained a soul. We pray for the family and the entire members of SCOAN and Emmanuel TV, that they will be comforted in Jesus Name,” Renowned prophet, Fufeyin, said.