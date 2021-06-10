As the bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh, FUATA passed through second reading on the floor of the Senate, Monday, a socio-political pressure group, the Organisation For Ndokwa Unity, a k.a. Ndokwa Unite, has commended in no small terms the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, for his efforts at making the establishment of the university a reality in the 9th Senate.

The group made this known in a statement written and signed by the Chairman, Steve Uweh, in Asaba, the Delta State capital Wednesday, noting that Senator Nwaoboshi has brought light at the end of the tunnel for Ndokwa nstion while the statement called on all well meaning Ndokwa sons and daughters to rally support for the achievement of the lofty goal set by the duo of the Deputy Senate President, Senators Ovie Omo-Agege and Nwaoboshi saying, there’s strength in unity as the old saying goes.

According to the statement, the push for a University in Ndokwa land has never been this good until DSP Omo-Agege, a fortnight ago vowed to the Ikpalas in Kwale, the headquarters of Ndokwa West Local Government Area, to facilitate the establishment of FUATA in Aboh, ostensibly to place Ndokwa land on the global map of nations with University.

Senator Nwaoboshi who sponsored the bill for the establishment of the University in his speech had alluded to the rich Cultural heritage of Ndokwa people, the contributions by that nation to the national economy on account of its enormous oil and gas wealth and the roles played by them to ensure he returned as a Senator, a statement which confirms the electoral strength and capacity of a nation standing on a tripod namely: Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West and Ukwani Local Government Areas that makes up the Ndokwa bond.

“Rome was not built in a day. The challenges of past ‘developmental limitations’ must be put behind us, and new strategies put in place to give Ndokwa Nation their heart desire – reference this laudable Federal university of Agriculture and Technology to be located in a very ancient and prominent Aboh kingdom – A Centre of huge historic heritage that had diplomatic, trade relations with England, in the 18th century cum 19th century, when most communities in Nigeria were asleep.

“This laudable project, will restore the fading light of Aboh, and by extension the whole of the peace loving people of Ndokwa Nation whose resources in petroleum, gas and electricity power generation, with a peaceful, rich human capital endowment of women and youths, globally, has contributed hugely to national development and prosperity!

They [ Ndokwa Nation ] want this Institution; they deserve it; let’s give it to them.” The Igbuzor-born second term Senator Nwaoboshi stated during plenary.

The group called on the Delta State Governor (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, and Hon Ossai Nicholas Ossai, the member representing Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, to put partisan politics aside and close ranks with Sen Nwoboshi to support efforts aimed at bringing the university to Aboh in Ndokwa land. The group counselled against any action that will frustrate the process of ensuring that Ndokwa nation gets it’s first ever federal government institution.

The statement noted that the people of Ndokwa land had suffered enough humilation and marginalisation in the hands of successive administrations including the present one led by Dr Okowa. It regretted that only recently, the Okowa led administration established three new universities with Ndokwa left out even though she is the only ethnic group that does not have a higher institution in its area. The people also decried the fact that in appointing the Vice Chancellors and Registrars of the three universities, Ndokwa nation was left out by the Okowa administration. It also recalled that the government refused to give life to Aboh Polytechnic which the administration of Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan had established with the alibi that it wasn’t gazetted.

Uweh pointed out that Ndokwa people are excited about this ray of hope brought about by the DSP, Sen Ovie Omo Agege who by fate has ancestral ties with Aboh Kingdom. The group urged all hands to be on deck to actualize the goal of having the university irrespective of party loyalty. What matters to Ndokwa people is the university and not political shenanigans.

Ndokwa Unite recalled that, after the party primary election in 2014, leaders of Ndokwa nation had met with the victorious Sen. Okowa with a request for him to appoint a Secretary to the State Government from Ndokwa nation but he flagrantly declined despite the fact that no nationality had supported Dr Okowa the way Ndokwa people have done.

“All we ask from the governor is his support for the establishment of FUATA in Aboh while urging him to use this opportunity to prove his love for Ndokwa people. We have in the past supported Okowa to achieve all he achieved in politics particularly in recent times and the time has come for him to pay us back in good coins.

“Okowa owes Ndokwa nation a duty of service and solidarity because: “to whom much is given, much is expected.” We have given him our best in terms of support, now is his payback time. Ndokwa people weren’t angry that none of the three new state universities was considered for Ndokwa nation neither was any of our illustrious sons and daughters was considered fit for appointment as Vice Chancellor. All we ask for is, his support for FUATA,” the group stated, warning that, any attempt to undermine Ndokwa nation will be resisted.