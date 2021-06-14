He has come up in life the hard way and has reached pinnacles of success today.

Michael Tran was born in a Refugee camp in Thailand on the 6th of July, 1981. Since a very young age, he had seen tough times as his father spent 6 years in imprisonment fighting for the country’s freedom struggle leaving his family fend for themselves. Soon after, his father migrated to the US to take his family far from the restless situation that had arised back in his country.

The family had to walk for days together to cover the distance between Thailand and Vietnam. Life was living with minimalist things as his father worked as a daily wage earner and mother as a maid, the family was indeed struggling with poverty.

The family soon managed to open a dry cleaning business with the money they had saved so far working these odd jobs. The trying times that Michael saw imbibed a lot of discipline in him, and he decided to work to his best potential till he reaches a commanding position in life.

Soon Michael completed his graduation from Dulles High School in Sugar Land in Texas in 1999, and further pursued his Business Management from Texas Tech University in Lubbock. Simultaneously, assisting his family’s dry-cleaning business and getting an internship at the prestigious Yale University.

During his stint at the University, he got acquainted with a few entrepreneurs who were in charge of huge corporations in the US and learnt a lot about creating and managing businesses by being in their company. He always had the knack of excelling in any work given to him, and he did the same by topping in his dental career completing his dental course from the Howard College of Dentistry and undergoing further studies at the Houston Advanced Education in General Dentistry AEGD.

His expertise got him the post of the president of the student organisation and also earned him the prestigious “Smart Resident” award for his work. He further went on to study dental surgery with Hiossen and Dr. Lastimado. Such was the impact of his work that he was asked to join the faculty who demonstrated live surgery implant courses.

After much experience and appreciation from patients it was time to take the big leap and he did just that by opening his own clinic by taking over a dental office in Magnolia, TX, which was on the verge of closing down. Soon the clinic ‘Floss Dental’ picked up pace and he opened a second branch in Houston which at present is the headquarters of ‘Floss Dental’. Today, the fastgrowing dental brand has expanded to 12 offices in North Texas and is on the verge of expanding to further locations in Ohio, Georgia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Dr. Michael Tran is the top Dentist in Houston of present times who has indeed shown that no matter how difficult the journey is, one should take the world in your stride and just keep moving till you succeed.

