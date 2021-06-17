In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which promote a healthy world and sustainable future for all, Recyclan Global Services Limited and Humanity Nigeria, in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment, are embarking on a 30-Day exercise that will see to the recovery and recycling of 400 metric tons of plastic bottle waste across Lagos State. This exercise attempts to set a new Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Volume of Plastic Bottles Collected for Recycling by a Team.’

Recyclan was founded in 2018, with the primary objective of repossessing PET plastic products discarded as waste and turning them into the highest-grade recycled PET. Recyclan has grown to become a force to reckon with within the African Recycling industry through the years. Having a presence in 14 countries worldwide, Recyclan has solidified its position as an industry leader. This attempt at the Guinness World Record is true-to-form for Recyclan as they are known to take on audacious feats towards combating environmental issues.

From June 1 to 30, 2021, Nigeria’s “Green Lagos” program will commemorate plastic recycling month and highlight Lagos State’s milestone achievements in advancing a clean environment for all under the theme “Officially amazing.”

The project directors for the Guinness World Record Attempt, Somi Oguah, Head of Marketing, Recyclan Global, and Olafemi George, Humanity Nigeria, will lead ‘Team Lagos,’ a group of young volunteers from various community-based organizations, in a 30-day PET recovery attempt in Lagos State.

“We are excited to be taking on this challenge, it is an incredibly huge task to undertake, and we are committed to making sure that we make the most of it.” Harold Okonoboh, CEO Africa, Recyclan Global Limited. He also added that PET plastic waste within the state is at an all-time high,, and we have to make concerted efforts to break the cycle and adopt sustainable methods of PET plastic waste disposal.

“This project is the first of its magnitude in the world, and we are happy to be taking the responsibility. This feat is not just for Recyclan but also for Lagos and Nigeria as a whole,” Chijike Amagwu, COO Africa, Recyclan Global Limited.

Speaking to Somi Oguah, Head of Marketing, Recyclan Global Limited, she stated that this journey is not just for the company but also open to the general public. “This project has the ability to change the trajectory of PET plastic waste management in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. We are excited to be leading this team and this journey. We encourage the general public to join this cause and participate in the Guinness World Record attempt. Check our social media channels for how you can participate.”

To participate in the Recyclan Guinness World Record attempt, go to www.recyclan.com/new/recyclan-guinness-world-record-attempt/