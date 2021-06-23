Gabriel Barajas saw it all before he could rise as a foodpreneur with TacosWay, becoming an inspiration to many.

The different success stories that we notice all around us is the result of the unending efforts, hard work, determination and passion of the people who believed in their visions and goals in life and hence, went ahead in creating a life they always wanted. Becoming an entrepreneur today takes a lot of courage, looking at how saturated most of the industries and fields are.

However, some people have gone ahead in astounding the world with their stories and have given them more hope and positivity to turn their dreams into a reality. We came across one such extremely passionate and talented entrepreneur named Gabriel Barajas, who, as an owner of Quieres TacosWay, is gradually rising to the top, changing the game of how tacos are made in the US.

Who is Gabriel Barajas, you ask? This man did not have anything easy in his life and had to work relentlessly his way to the top. He was born in San Fernando and lived there until he was 5. His father worked for Gracianas Tortillas, and his family moved from San Fernando to Concepcion De Buenos Aires in Jalisco, Mexico.

They did not get the best neighbourhood and saw many struggles, but lived as a ‘rich in love’ family. He learned a lot from his grandparents about life and more and also helped his father to sell tortillas. Later, they even shifted back to San Fernando Valley from Mexico. Till Gabriel Barajas was 15, they lived on Hagar Street in San Fernando, and he got his first legal job at a local market called Payless Food.

He bagged groceries. Making every possible effort to be of help to his family financially, he would sell anything that he could get his hands on. After the many struggles they faced together, Gabriel Barajas opened a family business in San Fernando, a Mexican furniture store with his father’s idea.

Slowly, the business started gaining momentum and he bought his first house and opened another store in Canoga Park, but started facing some more financial setbacks, so he started selling hotdogs outside the DMV. However, to do something more and getting back to his family roots, Gabriel Barajas opened up TacosWay.

He created the menu himself and took over a small restaurant on Roscoe and started selling his food there. He slogged for days in order to make his business a hit. For this, Gabriel Barajas even came up with a song to advertise and market his restaurant, written by his friend Eddie and created a video around it.

People got quite attracted to the same and this motivated the passionate man to make more videos. TacosWay was now buzzing all around social media platforms and his clients kept increasing.

Today, Gabriel Barajas has TacosWay for four years and has opened four more restaurants. With the help of social media, he could scale his business and create more noise around it. From humble beginnings to becoming the best Taco restaurants in the US, Gabriel Barajas has come a long way.

To know more, visit the website, https://tacosway.com/.