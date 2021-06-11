Francine Gillian Garcia who is the owner of the famous haircare line Ju Poppin is a Master Stylist, Visionary, Philanthropist, Serial Entrepreneur, and Educator.

Since childhood, Francine is a very spiritual, kind and genuine person. Francine was born in Trinidad and Tobago. As a child, she attended Vessigny government secondary school. Later, she took educational classes at Brooklyn college for receiving GED. She is quite a believer in God. She said God is always there to guide each and every person and shows the path to everyone and lead them towards it as God did for Francine. Growing up, Francine never thought of becoming a hairstylist. She believes it was God’s will. She joined Hairann’s hair school in San Fernando, Trinidad to started her education on hair. After completing her schooling, she has worked with several famous companies like Matrix, Patric Bradley, Loreal and Najah. She also attended mastermind classes with Natalie Wedwell, Marissa Peer and Grant Cardone.

Francine believes it is quite important to give back to the community she belongs to. The love and protection she provides to her children and grandkids show her love for them. She is a woman of God with words of wisdom that touches so many souls. She always put others feeling before her own.

Her brand, Ju Poppins includes product like shampoo, conditioner, scalp soothing oil, edge control and men’s grooming oil. Her top-selling products are Ju Poppin Vitamin E oil, Ju Poppin Growth oil and Ju Poppin Scalp healing mist spray. Her brand voice is healthy hair and healthier Self-esteem to help a woman stand by their Look Good-Feel good motto.

Francine Gillian Garcia’s love and passion for healthy hair are evident in all of her work. She even got featured in Essence and Oprah Magazine which is one of the biggest milestones you can achieve both as an entrepreneur and a hair expert. Through her skills, she has proved she is the only person whom people can go for healthy hair remedies and this one of the reasons why she launched her haircare line in this industry. People trust her and Francine wanted to not only advise, but expel all fears they would have about chemically loaded products. So, she launched her own brand Ju Poppin in the year 2020. Although it was in the middle of the pandemic, Ju Poppin has done tremendously well and is already a global favourite.

Through many ups and downs, she was able to fulfil her dream and currently is quite established in the industry. To know more about Francine Gillian Garcia, visit her website: http://gilliangarcia.com/