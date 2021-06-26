



By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–A foundation, Hope and Dreams Initiative,HDI, has appealed to authorities to look towards the provision of free sanitary pads to female students in the country, saying the development will encourage girls to be in schools rather than staying away whenever they are experiencing their menstrual flow.

The non-profit organisation which flayed the incessant cases of invasion of schools by some criminal elements for abduction also tasked authorities to improve on the security of schools so that there will be no repeat of abduction of school children in the country.

The Foundation’s founder,Barr. (Mrs) Nguzo Ogbodo, who stated this on the sideline of the occasion she organised to distribute menstrual pads to students in Abuja, regretted that over a million school girls were staying away from schools every day due to lack of access to sanitary pads.

Quoting the figure from the report of United Nations Children’s Fund,UNICEF to that effect, she said given the development, there was the need for authorities to consider free menstrual pads as well as hygiene materials for female students to encourage them to be in schools and not stay away during their menstrual period as has been the case

According to her, besides giving girl children free education, there was the need for authorities to provide free sanitary pads for female students also.

Ogbodo, whose organisation distributed free sanitary pads and donated some educational materials to schools in the Federal Capital Territory,FCT, besides sensitising them on the importance of menstrual hygiene in schools and environs, to mark this year’s World Menstrual Hygiene Day, said her appeal to authorities became necessary given that only nongovernmental organisations cannot do all that the female students needed to be in schools.

The philanthropist also doubted claims by authorities of free education.

“They said there is free education but I don’t think it is because I work with over 20 schools and over 20 communities and I go into classrooms,” she said, adding that:”“There is no roof and I keep asking are these children having an education? I think the government should do more.”

Recalling the growing cases of abduction of school children across the country by bandits,Ogbodo tasked the government to work on security as according to him,” without securing the lives of people, I don’t think they can go to school.”

Speaking further at the event that held at LEA Primary School,Aleyita,along Airport Road,Abuja,where beneficiaries were drawn from six schools in Goza, Chika, Kapwa, Kuchingoro and Piwoyi,Barrister Ogbodo insisted that there was the need for stakeholders to get involved by providing the basic things that will enable children to remain in school.

She explained that organisation’s focus on menstrual hygiene was aimed creating awareness about the plight of young girls over their inability access sanitary pads.

Hear her:”Statistically, UNICEF said that one million misses school every day because they don’t have access to sanitary pad and it is not just the sanitary pad but also wash facilities.

“When they don’t have access to toilets and handwashing basin, no matter if you have the product you are still not clean.

“So that is what Hope and Dreams Initiative is doing in all the schools. We are working by providing girls with sanitary pads, creating libraries in schools, building toilets, building hand washing stations.

“ And our aim is to ensure that one child leaves the school not only learning how to read but there should be behavioral change in the child.”