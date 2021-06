By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

OVER 500,000 women across Nigeria are to benefit from empowerment program powered by Jose Foundation United Kingdom in conjunction with financial technology firm, Agency Alliance Ltd.

The President of Jose Foundation UK, Dr Martins Abhulimhen disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

He said the empowerment program was to promote financial inclusion among women in Nigeria.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted negatively on the activities of women across all sectors of the economy leading to the need to deplore technology in addressing some of the challenges.

According to him, “It is a known fact that in the face of lockdowns, closed branches and social distancing, consumers are turning to digital finance.

“Women’s preparedness for financial inclusion has just received a boost with the entrance of Jose foundation into fintec powered by Agency Alliance Ltd. in Nigeria=

“With the introduction of a new fintec innovative product called BANK – IN – BOX Initiative.

“The product will help drive financial inclusion among women in Africa”.

Some of the features of the program include provision of Point of Sales terminal (POS), access to working capital (Micro Credit Initiatives), capacity building, competitive commissions and extra income for the family.

He stated that women will also have access to working capital, earn attractive commission and enjoy extra income.

He noted that some of the advantages of the technology are that it will increase women participation in the economy and income from economic activities will enhance a shift in gender norms.

“As we make this digital tool available to the women community, financial inclusion drive is enhanced and expected to cover the entire country.

The program is said to commence in Lagos and Kano States before extending to other states of the federation.