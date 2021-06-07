The Ojo Olugbenga Abraham Foundation has announced a donation of a N25 million ultra modern library building to Ilogbo High School, Ilogbo-Ekiti in Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Speaking at the ground breaking of the library which was held over the weekend, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr. Samuel Fasanmi, highlighted the features of the ultra modern library project to include expansive reading space, six toilets, books shelves, quiet study area and a beautiful lawn.

“The library is going to be the best in the whole of South West”, he said.

The foundation also announced the award of full scholarship to two Indigent students of the town to acquire University Education.

The students are Osalope Jumoke Elizabeth and Samuel Olamide Olalekan from Ilogbo-Ekiti.

The scholarship, which covers all expenses and fees, will run for four years for the students who just gained admission into Federal University Gashua, Yobe State.

Fasanmi said: “Our population is basically Ekiti youths. We are focusing on Ido/Osi, Ilejemeje, and Moba Local Government Areas. You will recall that we gave out fifty thousand Naira each to twenty students from the three Local Government Areas in August 2020. We are expanding our scope by offering full scholarship to some selected students from these LGAs.”

In his remarks, Chairman of the Foundation, Mr. Ojo Abraham restated his commitment in giving back to the society, and in helping the less privileged individuals in actualizing their dreams.

The awardees, who expressed their joy, thanked Ojo Olugbenga Abraham Foundation for counting them worthy for the awards.

They also promised to meet up with conditions of sustaining the awards.

Also speaking at the event, the President of the Ilogbo High School Alumni Association, Mr. Ayodele Borisade hailed Ojo for his unique vision in giving back to his alma mater just as he promised the support of the Association in ensuring that the Library Project becomes a reality.

The principal of Ilogbo High School Mr. Olaiya Samuel thanked Ojo and Ilogbo High School Alumni Association for various projects they are doing for the school. He promised to ensure the projects are maintained and use productively for the benefits of the students.