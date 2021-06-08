… Wants Amendment to Section 8 of 1999 Constitution on Creation of New States, LGs

By Femi Bolaji

Key players from the former Wukari Federation Native Authority in Taraba state have demanded the creation of Kwararrafa state out of present day Taraba.

This was part of their submission at the North East constitution amendment review meeting held in Yola, capital of Adamawa state.

Dr. David Agbu, who spoke for the group, also sought an amendment of Section 8 of the 1999 constitution for flexibility to allow the creation of more states and local government areas seamless.

In the memo presented at the constitution review meeting and obtained by Vanguard, the indigenes of the area said, “the desire for a new state of our own is informed by our historical background and the need for rapid development. Ancient KWARARRAFA Empire was on the same pedestal with Borno Empire and Sokoto caliphate in the North; Oyo and Benin Empire in the South caliphate in the accorded the status of two or more states except KWARARRAFA Empire which is still part of another state.

“We understand the review as captured in the invitation notice to touch on 17 areas.

“We, wish to specifically voice out our support to the item number 12th on the list captioned “States and local government creation.

“We submit a request for the creation of KWARARRAFA STATE out of the present-day Taraba State with its capital city at Wukari and/or at least thirteen (13) more local governments should be created from the present Wukari, Takum, Donga, Ibi, Ussa, Kurmi Local Government Areas and Yangtu Development Area of Taraba State herein again as before requested.

“Given the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, particularly Section 8 which gives the National Assembly the powers to create more States and Local Governments in Nigeria; this position paper is agreeing for the amendment of the said Section 8 of the 1999 Constitution to simplify the procedure of the creation of more states and local governments due to the yearning and aspirations of Nigerians more particularly the former Wukari Federation.”

“We the peaceful people of the proposed KWARARRAFA state are asking for the restoration of our past status (our earlier rejection of the proposal to include us in Katsina-Ala state in 1996 still stands).”