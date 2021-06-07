Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR, is expected to deliver the keynote address at the GbaramatuVoice 6th Annual Lectures/Niger Delta Awards event on August 10, 2021 in Lagos, Nigeria.

This was disclosed during a courtesy visit to the former president at his residence in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state on Sunday (June 6, 2021) by the Publisher of GbaramatuVoice Newspaper, Jacob Abai and his team.

This annual event will be held under the theme: “Dwindling state of crude oil demand in the global market: The Way forward.”

While the lecture will be centred on the critical new research areas as sustainable development goals in the Niger Delta. Its deliberations will address all spectra of analysis including the oil and gas industry.

His Excellency also officially unveils the branded t-shirts and caps for the event where other speakers/dignitaries expected includes but not limited to, namely; traditional rulers from the Niger Delta, captain of industries within and outside the country, executives of International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the country, public office holders from the Niger Delta region, leaders of specialised groups in Nigeria, among others.

The 6th Annual Lectures/Niger Delta Awards event is slated for Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State.