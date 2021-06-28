Adeleke Sanni

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The immediate past President of Nigerian Port Authority, NPA, branch of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, and a former Vice Chairman of Lagos State Council, of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Adeleke Sanni, is dead.

He died on Sunday in Lagos.

President-General of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, who confirmed his death, said that Sanni was on his way to a church service when he suddenly slumped and died few minutes later before he could get to a hospital.

The late Sanni, who was until his death the Special Adviser to Prince Adeyanju on Labour Matters, was last Wednesday bubbling with life during the Shipping, Clearing and Forwarding Agencies 5th Quadrennial Delegates Conference, Branch elections in Lagos.

According to Prince Adeyanju, “The wife confirmed to me that they were on their way to the church and he wanted to withdraw money from the ATM.

“On on his way back to the car, he just slumped and before they could get to the hospital he gave up the ghost.

“He was with us on Thursday and he attended the stakeholders’ security meeting organised by NPA at KLT.

“There was no complaint of any ailment from him. His death is unfortunate and a great loss to the union. Comrade Sanni was a unionist to the core who contributed greatly to the success of the union.

“Sanni was very dear to me; a great man that carried out his assignment with diligence.

“He was one of the best advisers I have in the union. I will personally miss him because we had been together for more than 20 years.”

