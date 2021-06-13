Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi (left), exchanging pleasantries with the Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Prof Charles Arizechukwu Igwe ,during the 49th Convocation Ceremony of the Institution

Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has called for a change in the development policies of government to affect rural communities as much as it does urban areas. He said this shift would be effective in tack[1]ling poverty and inequality in the land.

Amaechi made the assertion while delivering the Convocation Lecture at the 49th Graduation Ceremony of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). He said, “There are areas that we must address if we hope to overcome our frightening inequality and poverty. We must free our policies from an urban based focus.

The poorest urban Nigerian is many times better off than the most well off rural Nigerian. Therefore, we need to emulate the Chinese and Indian examples in focusing on the rural majority if we must end the increasing marginalization of our rural com[1]patriots.

Our current land title and tenure systems have continued to consign our rural land owners to peasant holders of acres of farmland without commercial value. We need to reform our land title system by removing encumbrances on rural land titles so that rural farmers can use such land to access credit from the banks and credit unions.

“Inequality has produced an anarchic population as life has become a scramble and a hustle among many. Poverty induced criminality has sent crime statistics through the roof nationwide resulting in the culture of perennial insecurity that now haunts the nation.

A resource poor treasury has led to considerable de[1]cay in the capacity of the state to equip the armed and security forces adequately to contain an upsurge in crime and militant nationalism and regionalism. Our hospitals and healthcare delivery system is in desperate disrepair just as our public infrastructure has continued to decay by the years.

His lecture titled, ‘Inequality and the Dignity of Man,’ evaluated the effect of such policies in other countries with once similar circumstances as Nigeria such as China, India and Brazil, stating that if it could work in those countries, then it can work in Nigeria, despite ‘our’ very peculiar situation. “The achievement of the Chinese in poverty reduction has been equated with a modern day miracle.

The achievement corresponded with a period of sustained economic growth. It adopted the strategy of focusing on the poorest people in the rural areas. It massively moved them from poor homes in the countryside to apartment blocks in urban areas.

This is similar to the strategy adopted by the late Lee Kuan Yew, Prime Minister of Singapore, in tackling poverty among the slum dwellers of Singapore. This led to rapid urban renewal and the uplifting of the standards of hygiene and living among the former slum dwellers with a corresponding economic empowerment”.

Amaechi however, acknowledged the efforts by the current President Buhari-led administration to reduce poverty by carrying out social welfare and empowerment schemes as well as efforts by previous administrations, but insisted that more has to be done and done right by this administration and successive ad[1]ministrations to come. In his remark, the UNN Vice Chancellor, Prof Charles Arizechukwu Igwe thanked the Minister for the lecture and presented him with a plaque in commemoration of his lecture at the 49th Convocation Ceremony of the institution.