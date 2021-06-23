By Bashir Bello, Kano

In a bid to avert the occurrence of flooding in the state, the Kano State government says it has earmarked the sum of N80 million for clearance of drainages across the state.

The Commissioner of Environment, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso disclosed this during the launching of “Keep Kano clean 2021 Campaign” to ensure that the state is kept clean and neat.

Getso, however, warned members of the public to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse at waterways to allow the free flow of water. He said government alone cannot combat the environmental challenges but solicited collective effort and all hands on deck to overcome the challenges.

The Commissioner said the ministry had set up a powerful monitoring team to visit some selected dumping site aimed to ensuring the target goal was achieved.

“The Capegate firm in collaboration with state government would ensure that all evacuated solid waste would be recycled for power generation, organic and inorganic fertilizer for the benefit of the people, and environmental safety.

“The state has approved the sum of N80m to conduct this year’s drainage clearance exercise.

“Similarly, to check environmental challenges, the planting of two million trees across the state has also been launched,” Getso said.

Similarly, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the “Keep Kano clean campaign” was initiated by his administration to create awareness and address the environmental challenges, such as flooding, erosions, and desertification among others.

“The initiative which is a partnership arrangement with waste management firm known as Capegate, within the week-long and other time ahead would keep Kano greener, cleaner and ecosystem friendly,” Ganduje stated.

Meanwhile, about a 100 community self help groups benefited from the procured sanitation equipment launched by the governor.

The equipment includes Wheelbarrows, shovels, rakes, fork shovels, and diggers among others.

