— Command seeks stronger collaboration with sister agencies to fight crimes

Dayo Johnson Akure

Five notorious suspects alleged to be dealing in adulterated petroleum products have been apprehended by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ondo State Command.

The state Commandant, Hammed Abodunrin said in Akure that the suspects were involved in “unlawful dealings in Petroleum products, suspected adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO)- Diesel and transporting Petroleum products without lawful license.

Parading the suspects, Abodunrin said that “the efforts of the Antivandal Unit of the Command led to the apprehension of the Suspects and a long truck with registration number EDO WWR 597 ZU at Ore, Odigbo Local Government, Ondo State.

The suspects include David aged 39 Iyamu Friday aged 32, Suraju Adamu 34, Ali Mohammed aged 38 and Mukta Musa 33.

According to the commandant, ” From their extra judicial statements, the suspects claimed that the product was loaded from Taurus Depot koko in Delta State.

“Information gathered from our preliminary investigation suffices that the Waybill presented was suspected to be fake and will undergo proper authentication.

“The custodian of the product is suspected not to possess and has not presented the licence to deal in Petroleum products and haulage licence to transport same.

Abodunrin added that the trio of Suraju, Ali and Mukta were arrested while “conveying a long Truck with Registration number ABUJA ABJ 242 YJ with 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Ore Town in Odigbo Local Government on 24th June around 1530hrs.

He said that the arrests were made possible following a tip off during routine patrol by Antivandal Unit of the NSCDC Ondo State Command.

According to him “the suspects could not produce any document authorizing their dealings in Petroleum products as the samples sighted at the point of arrest was different from the contents in the Truck.

The Commandant said that the suspects would be charged to Court at the expiration of all Investigation.

He reiterated his commitment to stamping out all forms of criminal activities, safeguarding all critical national assets and Infrastructure, protection of lives and properties amongst others in Ondo State.

In another development, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has reiterated her commitment to employing all necessary strategies to forestall the rising rate of vandalism, kidnapping, banditry, sexual gender based violence and other criminalities in the state

A statement issued by the image maker of the command , Olufemi Omole said that the commandant who was recently deployed to the state said this during a visit to heads of security chiefs in the state.

Abodunrin stressed the need for collective efforts of security agencies in ameliorating and eradicating the manace of Insecurity during his visit to the Director of the Department of State Security Services in the state Command.

He said that “the Command has enjoyed a robust working relationship with the Department of State Security Service in the State overtime hence, the relationship would further be strengthened through training and re- training of personnel, sharing of Intelligence and taking proactive measures to nip in the bud all Criminal activities in the State.

On his part, the DSS State Director, Adediran Rasheed said that the situation of the country called for a synergy amongst the critical stakeholders in the Security terrain.

Rasheed promised the Service Command continuous collaboration with the NSCDC to combat insecurity in the State.

Abodunrin lauded the state police commissioner, Bolaji Salami for his relentless efforts and collaboration with Ondo NSCDC during Joint operations in the enforcement of law and order in the State.

Replying, Salami assured that the collaborations of the Security Heads in the state would definitely fortify the security architecture

He added that ” the Show of Strength Operations will continually send warning signals to all crime perpetrators that there is no hiding place for criminals in Ondo State.

At the the 32 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, Owena Cantonment, Abodunrin lauded the Nigerian Army noting that it has continued to be at the fore front in the fight against Insurgency and the Protection of the Country against external aggression

The Brigade Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Yakubu Yahaya advised the Senior Staff Officers of both Security Agencies to reciprocate the Synergistic gesture among the Rank and File so as to enhance an atmosphere void of any iota of Inter-agency rivalries.