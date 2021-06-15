By Japhet Davidson

Thought leading healthcare professionals from across Africa, USA, UK and Europe will for the first time gather in Lagos, Nigeria for the first Africa Healthcare awards and summit.

The two-day event which is scheduled to take place on 25 and 26 June at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, is organised by Zenith Global Health, an organisation set up by healthcare professionals for collaboration, shared learning and upholding excellence in healthcare globally.

First of its kind and first time in Africa, the maiden event will feature on the first day a Summit with plenary sessions titled ‘Advances in cancer and diabetes care: plugging the gaps ‘ and will conclude with the awards ceremony on the evening of Saturday, June 26.

According to WHO, an estimated number of deaths associated with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) will increase by 17% over the next couple of years and by 2030. This only reinforces the fact that discussion to reduce the numbers should be ongoing.

The thought-leading healthcare professionals from across Africa, USA, UK and Europe will gather for the two-day event, to share, learn and network with each other.

Full list of speakers and agenda can be viewed on our website www.zenithglobalhealth.com.

Speaking on the event, Her Excellency, Dr. Mrs. Zainab Bagudu-Shinkafi, the first Lady of Kebbi State said: “This is a great initiative to support as not only is it bringing stakeholders together, it is also a source of inspiration for our youth, especially young girls in choosing ‘STEM’ as a career pathway.”

Zenith Global Health believes the awards will boost the morale of flagging healthcare professionals who are under increase pressure and as give back to their commitment in nursing the nations back to health during the pandemic.

Founder and President of Zenith Global Health-Mary Akangbe said: “We cannot afford to drop the ball regarding non-communicable diseases.

“Also, the impact of excellence in healthcare across Africa cannot be over-emphasised and it is a privilege to be able to celebrate that.”

Some of the recipients are Dr. Kunle Hassan (Lifetime Achievement award), Prof. Utomi and Dr. Mohamed El Sahili (Special recognition award).

Founded in 2016, Zenith Global Health has over the past five years hosted its annual awards ceremony in the UK by celebrating innovation, creativity and ground breaking work of healthcare professionals globally.

Vanguard News Nigeria