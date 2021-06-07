



Banking hall

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Fidelity Bank Plc has doled out N150,000 to 62 Sweet Account (SWEETA) holders across the country, bringing the total prize money to N9.3 million to mark this year’s Children’s Day Celebration.

This, according to the bank, is part of its efforts to deepen customer engagement, while readjusting its approach with respect to the loyalty scheme.

READ ALSOCBN increases forex allocation to banks, assures liquidity for Invisibles

Speaking on the initiative, Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said that all-around quality education remains a strong anchor in raising tomorrow’s children and breeding exceptional children who can compete globally. This is why we have decided to contribute our quota as a bank by offering school fees support to select Nigerian children.”

She urged well-meaning Nigerians and corporate entities operating in the country to continue to support positive causes that would ensure a secure future for children.

In the same vein, Head of Product Development, Richard Maduebo, encouraged prospective and existing customers to open a SWEETA account for their children and wards to participate in this initiative. Under the auspices of the loyalty scheme, the bank presented cheques to the beneficiaries of the loyalty scheme at various children’s events organised by Bounty Kiddies Bites & Event, Kastina; Zeelove Event Management; Pamvilla Primary & Secondary School; Refiner School; Ilepeju Junior & Senior Secondary School; Orphanage Home, IDP camp throughout Kastina, Niger, Abuja, Lagos, and so on.