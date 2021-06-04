By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Global Amnesty Watch, GAW, has described the decision of the Federal Government to suspend the operations of Twitter in Nigeria as the height of impunity and intolerance to criticisms.

The federal government had Wednesday lampooned Twitter for taking down a post by President Muhammadu Buhari where he recalled the Nigerian civil war and cautioned secession agitators in the country saying “those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

Twitter deleted the post on the ground that it violated the social media company’s abusive behaviour policy.

Speaking on the development, Country Representative of GAW, Comrade Terrence Kuanum, who spoke Friday in a telephone interview in Makurdi said the action of the President Buhari led federal government had exposed the government’s intolerance to opposing views and actions.

Hear him, “Twitter did not come to Nigeria because of President Muhammadu Buhari, so his decision to suspend the operation of Twitter in Nigeria is the height of impunity and intolerance to criticism of his policies and actions.

“What Twitter did by deleting his post was to try to prevent the crisis he was trying to provoke in this country by the statement he was making instead of offering leadership to end the crisis.

“And now if Twitter had done that and he is so intolerable, it then means that the damage he has caused this country is not enough and he has taken it further across the borders to start to engaging in crisis with international organisations and Nations across the world where millions of Nigerians are plying their trade. And if these relationships are affected, obviously they are going to also affect millions of Nigerians.

“So we need to rise up and reject such a call and decision by the presidency. Of course President Buhari is not even an active user of Twitter and obviously he might not be the one that even sent that twit. But we are going to rise up as Nigerians because we are part of the global citizenry.

“And because twit is for all global citizens we are not going to allow him frustrate us because of his failures in leadership and allergy to criticism.”