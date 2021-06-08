

..As Sanwo-Olu, Adefulire inaugurate Iru PHC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Federal Government has warned Nigerians, especially nursing mothers and pregnant women from patronizing quack nurses and uncertified health facilities for medical needs.

Government, however, urged residents to always visit public Primary Health Centres, PHC around to prevent possible death arising from avoidable health challenges.

Senior Special Assistant to the President Muhammed Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Joke Orelope-Adefulire, made the appeal on Tuesday, in company of Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, at the inauguration of the Iru Estate Primary Health Centre at Oniru Estate, Victoria Island.

Orelope-Adefulire, said that Nigerians, especially people of Iruland and Victoria Island must be wary of the kind of drugs and people they consult for medical attention.

According to her, the health facility was constructed in commemoration of the first year in office of the Monarch of Iru kingdom, Oba Wasiu Gbolahan Lawal, adding that with the facility, the resident have no reason to patronize quacks and unauthorized patent medicines stores, who, according to her, sell fake and expired drugs.

According to her: ” Come for post-natal, anti-natal and other health needs. We need you to utilize this place effectively. Please don’t patronise people who sell drugs in the communities. Don’t patronize local nurses and uncertified health workers, patronize only the professionals.

“Series of health challenges like kidney failure, heart failure are caused by the people who sell expired drugs. You should also stop eating late, a plate full of ‘Eba’ at night is killing, please if you must eat late, please try to take a walk before you sleep.”

Also speaking, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended Oniru for his giant strides since he ascended the throne of his forbearers. He said that the state government would do everything possible to ensure the primary health centres in managed by competent professionals

According to the governor, the centre was built to ensure that residents get quick medical response at the grassroots before referral to a secondary health care facility, if need be.

Sanwo-Olu said: “This Center will therefore complement our administration’s vision in the healthcare sector by ensuring that the basic health care needs of the people of this area are adequately catered for.

“As a government that is committed to the wellbeing and welfare of the people, we are currently investing resources towards delivering world-class service to Lagosians at our various health institutions across the state.”

Wife of the former Senate President and Governor of Kwara State, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Saraki, said there was the need for everyone to prioritize the primary health care services to guarantee safety of lives of the people of the grassroots.

Saraki said she was partnering with Iruland through her Non-governmental organisation in the area of health care delivery to enable her make a meaningful impact n the lives of the kingdom.

Speaking on the genesis of the primary health center, Oba Lawal said that his kingdom carried out a survey where it was revealed that there was an urgent need for primary health care to cater for the health needs of the residents of the kingdom.

He said that lack of health facility in a community was a clear indication of the level of poverty of the residents, saying he would ensure facility would continue to expand in scope and feature for the benefit of the residents.

Oba Lawal said that he met the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Millennium Development Goals Princess Adefulire to assist the kingdom to get the health facility intervention.

Oniru also lauded Mrs Saraki, the state government and others who played active role in the establishment of the PHC in his kingdom.

Appreciating the gesture, the Chairperson, Iru Victoria Island Council Development Area, Princess Rashidat Abiodun-Adu, warned the staff of the PHC against using the facility for private businesses with a call on residents to protect the facility.