FG appoints Emmanuel-Lyambee Jime as new Shippers Council boss

Emmanuel-Lyambee Jime

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Federal Government has announced the appointment of Emmanuel-Lyambee Jime as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council less than a week after the erstwhile boss, Hassan Bello completed his two terms as Chief Executive Officer.

The announcement was made via a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Jime, who according to the statement, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law, is expected to bring his wealth of experience to the new role having distinguished himself in several public offices.

He was at a time Managing Director at the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority, NEPZA, and a two-term member of the House of Representatives representing Makurdi/Guma Federal constituency between 2007 and 2015.

He was also Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly from 1992 to 1993.

“The appointment is for a renewable four-year tenure,” the statement noted.

