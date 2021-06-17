Abdulrasheed Bawa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said that the female Minister that purchased a property through a bank chief is a former Minister under the previous administration.

Recall that Bawa had on Tuesday in an interview with Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, disclosed that EFCC investigated a female minister, who bought $37.5million property from a bank and deposited $20 million cash.

He had also identified the real estate sector as a major conduit for money laundering even as he observed that 90 to 100 percent of stolen public funds are used for the procurement of houses and lands.

He had said, “We investigated a matter in which a bank MD marketed a property to a minister and agreed to purchase it at $37.5 million.

“The bank then sent a vehicle to her house to evacuate $20 million from her house in the first instance.”

Speaking at a briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Committee at Aso Rock, the EFCC boss clarified that the Minister was not in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

When asked to mention the name of the female minister involved in buying property worth $37.5 million, he said he was only making reference to Diezani Alison-Madueke case, insisting she will still be prosecuted once she is in the country.

He also said that the EFCC will soon begin to beam its searchlight in the Petroleum sector.

Vanguard News Nigeria