Industrialist and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Tony Amechi, has commended the joint efforts made so far for the establishment of Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh, FUATA, Delta State by the duo of the Deputy Senate President, Senators Ovie Omo-Agege and Peter Nwaoboshi, describing them as agents of genuine change and accelerated development, who are eager to change the ugly trajectory of Ndokwa nation.

Chief Amechi stated this in Asaba, the Delta State capital, in a statement, in the wake of news that Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North Senatorial District-sponsored bill for the establishment of the FUATA has passed the first reading in the floor of the Nigerian Senate.

According to Amechi, the establishment bill for the FUATA at the National Assembly will not be like that of the Kwale Polytechnic, a kite flown to deceive Ndokwa nation into accepting to sheepishly vote for the PDP in 2019. “That ‘fraud'”, he noted, “ended as a political statement and a bait for votes that did not eventually manifest.”

The establishment of FUATA, Chief Amechi explained, will end a series of blackmail and conspiracy against the APC and also counter and defeat the ongoing conspiracy, propaganda and malicious statements meant to stigmatise His Excellency Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege.

“2023 is a year the PDP will be uprooted from the psyche of Ndokwa people in particular and Delta State in general. They won’t have their way again. Never again would anyone be allowed to deceive us.”

“He established three universities in the state, none was considered good for Ndokwa nation, he appointed vice chancellors for the institutions and the bigot didn’t deem any professor of Ndokwa extraction good for consideration as a university administrator. Enough is enough,” the vociferous industrialist stated.

He maintained that FUATA is geared to stop a network of several infectious negative narratives, aimed at maligning the DSP’s strong character, resulting in wrong perception, are all geared towards denying him access to political opportunities in Ndokwaland. It will counter opposing views from a House of Representatives member who promoted that of the Kwale Polytechnic without proper all-round legislative consultations, having no influence over the Federal Ministry of Education and absolutely lacking the reach to Mr. President.

“In the race for the 2023 elections, acts of defaming the bright image of the DSP has become a strong tool in the hands of opposing party competitors in order to gain undue advantage and render him disadvantaged and displaced from securing the goal,” Amechi, the Onwa of Umusadege, Utagba-Uno, lamented.

FUATA is a brain child of the DSP Omo-Agege and sponsored by Senator Nwaoboshi and it has passed the first reading on the floor of the Red Chamber raising the hope of Ndokwa people for a university, more so a historic Federal tertiary institution first of its kind in Nigeria on their soil for the very first time.

Chief Amechi maintained that only good leadership can grow a people saying the two senators have crested their names in history by breaking the jinx of deliberate marginalization of Ndokwa nation.

For ages, Amechi, who is the Ajuwa of Aboh Kingdom, noted that the people of Ndokwa had craved a higher institution of learning being a major contributor to the economic wellbeing of the Nigerian state saying, regrettably, the people remain the victims of their political loyalty to the ruling party in the state, whose successive governments saw nothing good in Ndokwa nation, whereas Ndokwa oil & gas revenue accrues to the APC Federal Government; until Senator Omo-Agege came into stream and swimming gallantly to rescue “our nation from the doldrums of oppression, suppression, marginalization, human inhumanity to man, deliberate under-development, avoidable poverty…” and all anti human vices due to majorly maladministration.

He noted that when approved, the new Federal University of Agriculture, Aboh will be situated on a fertile and industrialized land in the riverine area of Ndokwa nation. Aboh is unlike Bayelsa State that is below sea level. Our flood plains like in some parts of Europe that are at sea level are good for cultivating some high yield export crops. Even rice fetters more on wet ground. The modalities have been considered in conceptualizing the FUATA. It may take off by converting an existing secondary of primary school location at Aboh as the main campus, with multiple campuses at other feasible locations.

Aboh community, according to the Chairman/CEO of Tony Amechi Foundation, (TAF), “has a serene environment, peaceful with hospital people in a vast land space bordering the tributaries of River Niger in the west, Ndoni in the southern flank. It has arable land to enrich the knowledge base of agricultural students, and make the entire Ndokwa the food basket of the Niger Delta region built on the topographic peculiarities of the region.

“Furthermore, FUAA in Delta State when fully established will have Edo, Anambra, Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo states amongst others as its added catchment areas with quality students. It will create jobs for its surrounding local governments with the rare opportunity to remove idle Ndokwa youths from the streets – the first time ever. It’s a good developmental drive and I have nothing to say than appreciate the DSP especially for his immense support, for being a major force in ensuring that the people of Ndokwa nation smiles again”.

He stressed that there will be no conflict between the failed State Government’s Aboh Polytechnic and the Federal Government’s specialized University. As a state project the Federal Government cannot relocate Aboh Polytechnic from Aboh town. If it cannot take off before 2023, it will surely take-off from 2023 when we hope DSP would have come on board.

Senator Nwaoboshi has been working round the clock to ensure the establishment of the Federal University is approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in no time as he called on the Ibusa-born second term senator not to rest on his oars.

“I very much believe that we will achieve what has been started and ensure that posterity judges aright in our struggle to bring succour to our people. Personally, my life depends on the establishment of the FUAA so that I will be able to sleep with my eyes closed. The DSP is aware how badly Ndokwa nation was deliberately underdeveloped by PDP administrations and we shall change the trend for the good of our people”, the philanthropist of note stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria