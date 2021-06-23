By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A member of the House of Representatives, from Lagos Island Federal Constituency 1, Dr Enitan Badru has said that part of the means to effectively reduce poverty in the country is to train and empower the vulnerable in a particular skill acquisition programme.

He made the assertion during the graduation ceremony of 84 young Nigerians from the Industrial Training Fund, ITF in Ikeja, Lagos, which he facilitated.

Badru, who was represented on the occasion by the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chairman Caretaker Committee in Lagos Island, Alhaji Ganiyu Sadiq, commended the Industrial Training Fund for the method employed to train the graduands.

The lawmaker stated that the training at the centre is hundred per cent practical and would go a long way in making the beneficiaries economically viable in the society.

Also commending the initiative by the lawmaker, Sadiq, said he was on official assignment outside the country, hence, his absence.

Earlier, the Training Manager of the ITF in Lagos, Mr Falope James, implored the trainees to be good ambassadors of the centre where ever they found themselves.

He recalled that the ITF which was established in 1971 is working with other government agencies to reduce poverty in the country.

James also urged the beneficiaries to always practice their trades to get improve on a daily basis in order to improve their living standard.

In his reaction on behalf of other trainees, Mr Lookman Dosunmu from Olowogbowo appreciated the gesture and expressed gratitude to Badru for given them the opportunity, promising to ultise the skill acquired for the purpose meant for.

The trainees which were in two groups of Tailoring and Information Communication Technology, ICT, were provided with sewing machines and Laptops with little cash to to each of the trainees to make their practice seamles .

Also about 205 members of his constituency received assistance of N30,000 each.