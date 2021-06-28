By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Ibrahim Liman has reiterated the call for the establishment of an Armed Squad in the Service to protect its personnel from being attacked at fire scenes and investigation grounds.

Liman who proposed the squad be called Fire Police maintained the situation where hoodlums continue to harass and sometimes assault fire officers and destroy assets is unacceptable.

Speaking on Monday during the 11th National Fire Conference held in Jos, Plateau State, the CG disclosed plans are underway to repeal the Fire Service Act 1964 and reenact a more robust Act that meets modern exigencies for better service delivery.

He noted that in the first quarter of 2021, the Service got a total of “986 fire calls, 34 rescue emergencies, 175 lives saved, 11 lives lost, an estimated property saved N3.7trn, estimated property lost N9.42bn” and blamed the spike in figure to industrial fire.

He however assured that the Service is working to improve on its delivery as “operational scope has spanned all the States of the federation and FCT, before the end of the year, we will commence the deployment of personnel and assets to the 72 remaining Senatorial districts.”

The five days event tagged: “Fire Safety Management as an imperative to National Security” is aimed at building the capacity of personnel to be proactive and to raise the bar in fire safety management and ensure safety in the nation.

The CG added, “It is now time to step up fire safety management as lack if it has the capacity to breach our national security. Anything that threatens the physical wellbeing of the population or jeopardizes the stability of the nation’s economy, food security, wildlife and forest reserves as well as institutions, infrastructures and national assets is considered a national security threat.”

Earlier, the Acting Director of the Plateau State Fire Service, Caleb Polit stressed that “fire administration the world over is a very complex responsibility and doing so in a developing world seems more cumbersome given the lackluster attitude to safety and security.”

He was optimistic that the event will provide the support to participants to deliver on their job and intimated that the State Governor, Simon Lalong has shown commitment by ensuring maintenance of firefighting trucks, purchase of firefighting equipment and chemicals and motivated staff through prompt payments of salaries.